Mark Cuban's Morning Routine and His Journey to Disrupting the Healthcare Industry

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and investor, renowned for his role on Shark Tank and ownership of the Dallas Mavericks, is no stranger to a productive day. His secret? An early morning routine that starts with answering emails and texts from the comfort of his bed. In a revealing conversation with comedian Trevor Noah on the "What Now?" podcast, Cuban shared that he begins his day between 6:30 and 7 a.m., dedicating the first hour to responding to electronic communication. This practice, he believes, sets him up for an organized and efficient day ahead.

Time - The Most Valuable Asset

Cuban's entrepreneurial journey has always been driven by a desire for control over his time - a commodity he considers more precious than gold. He acknowledges that this privilege is a direct result of his position. The ability to dictate his schedule, to choose when to work and when to rest, is something he attributes to his success.

From Sports to Pharmaceuticals

Recently, Cuban's focus has shifted from the world of sports and entertainment to the healthcare industry. He has taken the reins of Cost Plus Drugs, a pharmaceutical startup he founded. It's a venture he is passionate about, believing it has the potential to disrupt the industry and become the easiest business he's ever had to grow.

Distrupting Healthcare with Cost Plus Drugs

Cost Plus Drugs is a direct challenge to the high markups and pricing practices of traditional pharmaceutical companies. As an example, Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit manager, has come under scrutiny for its pricing of specialty drugs. By contrast, Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Company charges a flat 15% markup plus shipping and dispensing fees. This business model, Cuban believes, will streamline the industry, making essential medications more affordable for the masses.

While some may argue starting the day with emails and texts can negatively impact mental health, for Cuban, this approach serves as a tool for reducing unnecessary communication, thereby streamlining his schedule and preparing him for the challenges of the day ahead. As Cuban continues to disrupt industries and redefine productivity, his morning routine serves as a testament to his belief that controlling one's time is the key to success.