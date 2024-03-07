Manhattan Co-op Tackles Hoarding Issue: Legal Steps and Protective Services Engagement

Confronting a sensitive issue within a residential building, a Manhattan co-op board faces a challenging situation. A resident, known for their privacy and suspected of hoarding, has become a concern due to a foul smell emanating from their apartment. Despite attempts to contact the individual and their family, the board has received no response, pushing them to consider more aggressive measures to ensure the well-being of other residents.

Legal Recourse and Demand Letter

The board's first step is to utilize the proprietary lease's access provision, drafting a demand letter with the aid of a lawyer to seek access to the apartment. This action, often resulting in a 30-day notice period, signals to the resident the board's determination to resolve the issue. Marc H. Schneider, a managing partner at Schneider Buchel, emphasizes that court involvement typically leads to a resolution, allowing for negotiations around cleaning the apartment and maintaining its condition.

Understanding Hoarding as a Mental Disorder

Hoarding is recognized as a mental disorder, warranting certain protections under the Americans With Disabilities Act. This recognition complicates the board's approach, potentially requiring accommodations like additional time to address the problem. The board's efforts, while aimed at ensuring a clean and safe environment for all residents, must balance the individual's rights with the collective interest of the community.

In instances where hoarding signifies neglect or self-neglect, engaging Adult Protective Services becomes a viable option. Dr. Dina Patel, a geriatric psychiatrist, suggests that this agency can offer crucial support in cases where individuals are unable to meet their own physical and psychological needs, posing a threat to their safety or well-being. The agency's intervention could provide the necessary oversight and assistance to address the underlying issues contributing to the hoarding behavior.