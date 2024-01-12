en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mental Health Crisis

Lauren Duski Mourns Mother’s Loss, Highlights Importance of Mental Health

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Lauren Duski Mourns Mother’s Loss, Highlights Importance of Mental Health

In a poignant development, country music artist Lauren Duski, known for her stint on ‘The Voice’, is mourning the loss of her mother, Janis Duski, who passed away at the age of 59. The apparent cause of death has been reported as suicide, marking a tragic end to a life that had impacted many.

The Life and Legacy of Janis Duski

Janis Duski was more than just a beloved mother to Lauren and her brother Tim. She was a former member of the U.S. Air Force and a dentist who had committed herself to providing oral healthcare for disabled and homeless Michigan military veterans. Her life was a testament to service and compassion, as she worked tirelessly to ease the burdens of those less fortunate.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Lauren Duski paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, describing her as her best friend and hero. Echoing these sentiments, Lauren’s brother Tim took to Instagram to share his love and admiration for their mother. His touching tribute included a collection of the ‘best photos’ of Janis Duski, a way to immortalize her memory and celebrate the remarkable woman she was. He described her final moments as ‘super peaceful,’ surrounded by loved ones, a testament to the deep bond she shared with her family and friends.

Shining a Light on Mental Health

Throughout her life, Janis Duski had silently battled with mental health issues. In the wake of her demise, Lauren urged others who might be struggling to seek help and comfort. Her mother’s passing has underscored the importance of mental health awareness and the need for open conversation and support. Janis Duski is survived by her husband, three brothers, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren, leaving behind a legacy of love, service, and resilience.

0
Mental Health Crisis Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mental Health Crisis

See more
8 mins ago
Post Office Scandal Victim Reveals Psychological Impact of Flawed Software
In the wake of 2024’s Post Office scandal, a victim, who served as a sub-postmaster, has broken his silence, revealing the torment he endured due to flawed accounting software. The system inaccurately reported missing cash, leading the individual on a futile quest for the untraceable discrepancy. This ordeal had a profound psychological impact, causing him
Post Office Scandal Victim Reveals Psychological Impact of Flawed Software
Spokane Standoff Investigation Submitted to Prosecutor's Office
2 hours ago
Spokane Standoff Investigation Submitted to Prosecutor's Office
Laura Robinson: Championing Social Connection through Games
2 hours ago
Laura Robinson: Championing Social Connection through Games
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
35 mins ago
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Blindboy Boatclub: An Unconventional Podcasting Sensation
57 mins ago
Blindboy Boatclub: An Unconventional Podcasting Sensation
Generation Z's 'Lazy Girl Job' Trend: A Challenge to Hustle Culture
1 hour ago
Generation Z's 'Lazy Girl Job' Trend: A Challenge to Hustle Culture
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Strikes Houthi Rebels in Yemen: A Question of Parliamentary Oversight
30 seconds
UK Strikes Houthi Rebels in Yemen: A Question of Parliamentary Oversight
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
1 min
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
2 mins
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
2 mins
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
2 mins
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
3 mins
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
3 mins
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
3 mins
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
3 mins
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
53 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app