Tony-award winning actress Laura Benanti has voiced her deep concerns about the potentially harmful effects of social media on children, particularly young girls. In a candid conversation, Benanti openly described social media as a 'poison' that she believes is detrimental to mental health. She likened the constant notifications that young users are subjected to a fight or flight response, a phenomenon that can lead to stress and anxiety.

Social Media: A Double-Edged Sword

Benanti's concerns stem from a place of both personal and professional conflict. Despite using social media platforms for her work, she is wary of the negative impact they can have, especially on impressionable young minds. She labels herself a hypocrite for participating in something she so vehemently wishes to 'burn to the ground.'

Her views echo the thoughts of many others in the public eye, including celebrities like Kelly Clarkson, Matthew McConaughey, and Jennifer Garner, all of whom have expressed the challenges of keeping their children away from the grasp of social media.

A Community Pact for Protection

As a mother of two, Benanti is not just voicing her concerns; she is actively considering a community pact to keep children away from social media until at least age 16. Her proactive stance illustrates the importance she places on safeguarding the mental health of the next generation.

Benanti referenced the book 'Digital Minimalism' by Cal Newport during her interview. Newport's book discusses the adverse effects of social media and the value of disconnecting from the digital world, a concept that resonates strongly with Benanti's views.

Self-Compassion and Forgiveness: The Benanti Way

Amidst her busy professional life, which currently involves her solo show 'Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares,' Benanti is focused on instilling values of self-compassion and self-forgiveness in her daughters. She acknowledges the daily struggles and mistakes that come with parenthood and emphasizes the importance of teaching her children to be kind to themselves.

Benanti's show, which features original music by herself and Todd Almond, plays at Audible's Minetta Lane Theater in New York City and will also be available to stream on Audible.