Kumail Nanjiani Opens Up About Mental Health Impact of 'Eternals' Negative Reviews

Marvel's 'Eternals' star, Kumail Nanjiani, has spoken candidly about the adverse effects of the film's critical reception on his mental health. On the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Nanjiani shared his struggle with the wave of negative reviews that engulfed the film upon its 2021 release, and how it led him to seek professional counseling.

Advertisment

High Hopes Dashed

The highly anticipated movie, featuring a constellation of stars including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington, was expected to be a blockbuster hit. Marvel had high expectations, lifting the embargo early and premiering the film at prestigious festivals. However, the reality was a far cry from expectations as the film was met with a barrage of criticism, leading to a disappointing 47% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Impact of Negative Reviews

Advertisment

Nanjiani, who played the role of Kingo in the movie, confessed that he was reading every review, leading to a severe impact on his mental health. The constant checking and the overwhelming wave of negativity took a toll on him, leading him to seek counseling. The actor also emphasized the additional stress caused by promoting the movie during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healing and Reflecting

On a positive note, Nanjiani's experience has led him to incorporate healthier coping mechanisms into his life, including daily meditation and therapy. He revealed that his wife, Emily Gordon, a former therapist, has been supportive and instrumental in helping him acknowledge the trauma. Nanjiani also expressed the need to change his approach to work to ensure that his success and well-being are not tied to the opinions of others. Despite the criticism, Nanjiani remains proud of the movie and his performance in it.