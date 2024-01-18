Kendra Wilkinson Discloses Struggles with Celibacy and Mental Health Post-Divorce

Former Playboy model, Kendra Wilkinson, offered candid insights into her post-divorce life in a recent interview, sharing her struggles with celibacy, mental health, and the burden of her past status as a sex icon. Wilkinson, known for her appearances in the reality series "Girls Next Door" and her own show "Kendra on Top," revealed her near decision to embrace celibacy following her 2018 divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett, after a nine-year marriage marred by infidelity allegations.

A Journey of Self-Love and Healing

Wilkinson's journey post-divorce has been marked by an introspective focus on self-love and mental health. Her decision to refrain from sex for six years was largely influenced by feelings of shame and the societal pressure of being seen as a sex symbol. However, she has consistently chosen to prioritize her children and self-care, putting these at the forefront of her life.

Co-parenting with Baskett

Despite their marital issues, Wilkinson maintains a positive co-parenting relationship with Baskett, choosing to see him as an excellent father. She expressed a sense of forgiveness towards her ex-husband and emphasized her determination to move forward. Rather than defining him by past transgressions, Wilkinson has chosen to focus on their shared responsibility as parents.

Overcoming Mental Health Crisis

Wilkinson's life post-divorce hasn't been without its lows. She disclosed a severe mental health crisis, which included hospitalization for a panic attack and a bout of psychosis. With the aid of therapy and medication, she has been navigating her way towards recovery. Despite these struggles, she expressed a desire to start having fun again, to move forward and live life to its fullest.