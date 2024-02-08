Healthcare Titans Unite to Revolutionize Mental Health Care Delivery at Octave

Former executives of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and One Medical | Amazon join forces to transform mental health care delivery with Octave.

Leading Voices in Healthcare Align to Propel Behavioral Health Forward

February 8, 2024 – In an unprecedented move to redefine mental health care, San Francisco-based behavioral health company Octave welcomes two esteemed healthcare leaders to its Board of Directors. Andrew Dreyfus, former President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and Amir Dan Rubin, former CEO of One Medical | Amazon, will lend their expertise to support Octave's mission to make high-quality mental health care accessible and affordable.

This strategic expansion comes on the heels of a successful Series C fundraising round, which will enable Octave to broaden its geographical footprint and invest in technological innovation for enhanced mental health care services.

Unparalleled Experience to Navigate the Complexities of Mental Health

With a career dedicated to transforming healthcare, Andrew Dreyfus brings a wealth of knowledge on payment models, quality improvement, and policy development. Under his leadership, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives to bridge the gap between mental and physical health care.

Dreyfus shares his enthusiasm about joining Octave, stating, "I am thrilled to join Octave's Board of Directors and contribute to their mission of making mental health care accessible and effective. I believe that by working together, we can create a sustainable system that values equity, affordability, and effectiveness in mental health services."

Amir Dan Rubin, who also serves as CEO and Founding Managing Partner of Healthier Capital, offers a unique perspective from his experience in growing One Medical | Amazon into a comprehensive primary care provider. With a proven track record of driving significant growth, Rubin's insights will be invaluable in scaling Octave's impact.

Rubin emphasizes the importance of their collaboration, "I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Octave and support their mission to redefine mental health care delivery. I look forward to working alongside Andrew and the rest of the Board to make mental health care accessible, affordable, and effective for all."

Octave: A Beacon of Hope in the Mental Health Landscape

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to quality mental health care, Octave is committed to connecting skilled clinicians with patients in need. By offering in-person and virtual practices across multiple states, Octave is building a sustainable system that values equity, affordability, and effectiveness.

Sandeep Acharya, CEO of Octave, expresses his excitement about the new Board members, "We are thrilled to have Andrew and Amir join our Board of Directors. Their unparalleled experience and expertise will be instrumental in guiding Octave as we continue to expand and innovate in the mental health care space."

With the addition of Dreyfus and Rubin, Octave's Board of Directors now includes Sandeep Acharya, Saurabh Bhansali, Craig Cimini, Ellie Wheeler, and the two new members. Their combined expertise and dedication to mental health care will undoubtedly propel Octave forward in its mission to make mental health care accessible and affordable for all.

As Octave continues to expand, the collaborative efforts of these distinguished healthcare leaders will undoubtedly shape the future of mental health care delivery, ultimately transforming lives and providing hope for those in need.