From Orchestra Artist to Prisoner of War: Volodymyr Tsema-Bursov's Harrowing Tale

Ukrainian soldier Volodymyr Tsema-Bursov, once an orchestra artist, found himself on a different stage in April 2022. Captured by Russian forces while fleeing Mariupol, he spent 20 grueling months in captivity. Now released and receiving treatment in a Poltava region clinic, Tsema-Bursov reveals haunting tales of abuse and survival.

The Harrowing Journey

Tsema-Bursov's ordeal began when Russian forces encircled Mariupol. In a desperate bid to escape, he was captured and sent to the infamous Yelenovka colony. His captors subjected him to relentless beatings and interrogations, seeking military intelligence.

Later, Tsema-Bursov was transferred to a prison in Russia. Here, the torment continued. He was forced to listen to wartime songs, enduring constant beatings that left him emaciated. His weight plummeted from 95 kilograms to a mere 57 kilograms, a stark testament to the hellish conditions he endured.

A Symphony of Resilience

Despite the physical and psychological abuse, Tsema-Bursov clung to hope. He drew strength from memories of his past life as an orchestra artist, envisioning a future where he could once again perform.

His resilience paid off. In recent exchanges, over 100 Ukrainian defenders, including Tsema-Bursov, were returned from Russian captivity. Now, he is undergoing treatment for chronic health issues resulting from his captivity, including gastritis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and chronic prostatitis.

Echoes of War

Tsema-Bursov's story is a poignant reminder of the human cost of war. It underscores the importance of continued efforts to secure the release of prisoners of war and ensure their well-being upon return.

As Tsema-Bursov embarks on his journey towards recovery, his experiences serve as a stark testament to the indomitable human spirit. Despite the horrors he faced, he maintained hope, demonstrating the power of resilience in the face of adversity.

