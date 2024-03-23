From Morgue Nightmares to Seeking Redemption: Cavin Wangira's Harrowing Journey in Nairobi

Cavin Wangira Ouma's story of working as a morgue attendant in Nairobi reveals a harrowing tale of trauma and survival. Leaving his hometown in Siaya County for a better life, Wangira found himself entrenched in a job that left him mentally scarred, performing gruesome tasks on dead bodies and struggling with nightmares long after he left the morgue. His experience shines a light on the psychological impact of such work and his current plea for assistance to find a job or return to his family.

The Path to the Morgue

Wangira's journey to Nairobi was fueled by financial desperation and a search for employment that led him to accept a job as a morgue attendant. His initial days in Nairobi were marked by homelessness and survival on the streets before being offered a job that would change his life. The tasks he was forced to perform at the morgue, including dealing with bodies under horrific circumstances, took a toll on his mental health, pushing him further into substance abuse as a coping mechanism.

A Night of Reckoning

One particular incident at the morgue, where Wangira encountered what he believed was the spirit of a deceased woman, became the catalyst for his decision to leave the job. This haunting experience, coupled with the daily trauma of his work, led him to quit and seek a different path. Despite leaving the morgue behind, Wangira continued to face challenges, struggling to find stable employment and grappling with the psychological aftermath of his experiences.

Seeking Redemption and Support

Today, Wangira's focus is on healing and rebuilding his life. He has turned to his faith, confiding in a pastor and attending church, in hopes of finding redemption and peace. His story is not only a personal plea for help but also a stark reminder of the unseen struggles that individuals in such jobs face. Wangira now appeals to well-wishers for assistance in securing a job or support to reunite with his family in Siaya County, hoping to close a painful chapter and start anew.

Wangira's narrative underscores the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity and the importance of community support in helping individuals overcome their past traumas. As he looks to the future, his story invites reflection on the societal roles and networks that can aid in the healing and redemption of those who have endured unimaginable experiences.