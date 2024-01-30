From London to Kayah State: A Doctor's Journey into Myanmar's Anti-Coup Resistance

On a cold February day in 2021, Dr. Ye, a 32-year-old Myanmar doctor working in London, watched with horror as his homeland erupted into chaos following a military coup. Born to a family that traditionally supported the military, Dr. Ye was never politically active. Yet, the sight of peaceful pro-democracy protestors falling victim to a violent crackdown—a massacre that included young people and civilians—stirred something deep within him. It was not just empathy, but a feeling of survivors' guilt that propelled him into action.

A Shift Towards Activism

Initially, Dr. Ye's involvement was limited to financial support for the cause, but the distress over his homeland's situation led him to the brink of suicide. It was then that he made a life-altering decision—to return to Myanmar and physically join the revolution against the military. In April 2022, he made the perilous journey to Kayah State, an area bordering Thailand where anti-coup armed groups had seized control.

The Cost of Taking a Stand

Dr. Ye's choice was not without its repercussions. It created a profound rift within his family, especially with his father—whose stance remains undisclosed. However, Dr. Ye was not alone in his decision. Dr. May, another Myanmar general practitioner, also joined the resistance. Both doctors now work in the war-torn region, treating injured resistance fighters and civilians.

Healthcare Under Attack

The healthcare facilities in Kayah State are often under military attack, with many relocated multiple times to avoid being targeted. The conflict has left countless civilians and resistance fighters injured, some by military-rigged landmines. The military's actions are a clear violation of the Geneva Convention's rules about protecting health facilities, adding another layer of complication to an already intricate and volatile situation.