Financial Promoter Live! Teams Up with Green Light Trust for 2024 Event

In a recent announcement, Financial Promoter Live! named Green Light Trust as its charity partner for the 2024 conference. Green Light Trust, a charity focused on mental health and wellbeing, offers nature-based rehabilitation programs across East England. The partnership will provide the charity with a platform to raise awareness about its mission of using nature for personal recovery and ecological restoration.

Charity Partnership: A Confluence of Mutual Goals

This collaboration marks a significant stride in the mission of Green Light Trust. The charity will feature in a dedicated stand, advertisements, and delegate goodie bags at the conference. Additionally, a charity prize draw will be part of the event, offering a signed EFL football shirt and VIP tickets to a football match.

Lauren Shand, CEO of Green Light Trust, expressed gratitude for this opportunity to shine a light on the charity’s work. She emphasized the significance of this partnership in promoting the charity’s cause. She also highlighted the alignment of Green Light Trust’s work with the environmental and social initiatives of the financial institutions attending the conference.

Financial Promoter Live!: A Platform for Impact

Financial Promoter Live!, organized by Rhotic Media, caters to marketing and communication professionals within the financial sector. The event will take place at the America Square Conference Centre in London on March 18, 2024. Tickets and commercial opportunities are available through their website.

Elizabeth Pfeuti, Financial Promoter’s publishing director, reiterated the alignment of Green Light Trust’s mission with the environmental and social commitments of the financial institutions attending the conference. She noted that the partnership offers a unique opportunity for these institutions to engage with the charity and contribute to its cause.

Green Light Trust: Nature as a Healing Tool

Green Light Trust serves individuals from various backgrounds, especially those with limited access to nature. The charity aims to improve mental health, education, and social inclusion while enhancing local ecosystems. Through nature-based rehabilitation programs, the trust seeks to restore both individuals and the environment. This unique approach to mental health and wellbeing aligns with the increasing focus on environmental and social initiatives in the financial sector. The partnership with Financial Promoter Live! is set to further this cause, encouraging a broader societal shift towards nature-based wellbeing practices.