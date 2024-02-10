February 2024: PEOPLE's Book Recommendations Span a Rich Tapestry of Genres and Themes

This February, PEOPLE's book recommendations traverse a rich tapestry of genres and themes, showcasing a diverse range of human experiences. Among the standouts are an autobiography from a Star Wars actor who offers a candid glimpse into the world of fandom, a novel that imagines a magical afterlife for teenagers, a heartwarming tale of long-lost lovers reuniting at the opera, and an Olympian's memoir detailing her struggles with mental health and the high-pressure world of competitive sports.

Advertisment

Love in All Its Forms

'Book Lovers' by Emily Henry takes readers on a journey through modern romance, grief, and anxiety as it follows Nora Stephens, a literary agent who discovers love in a small town. This book delves into the complexities of human relationships, proving that love can be found in the most unexpected places.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg's 'Someone Who Will Love You In All Your Damaged Glory' is a collection of short stories that explores love in all its forms. From the perspective of a dog to a tale of a couple's disastrous engagement, this collection demonstrates that love stories come in many shapes and sizes.

Advertisment

'Ghosts' by Dolly Alderton tells the coming-of-age story of a woman rediscovering herself and her relationships after a breakup. This novel delves into the themes of friendship, family, and self-discovery, providing a poignant portrayal of the human experience.

Beyond Romance: Exploring the Human Experience

Expanding beyond romance, PEOPLE's recommendations also include a variety of genres and age groups. Middle-grade books with powerful messages about sex, gender, and more are highlighted, as well as new romance novels from authors such as Ali Hazelwood, Tia Williams, and Nikki Payne.

Advertisment

February's releases include new comics and children's books, as well as nonfiction books encompassing memoirs, food stories, and more. Additionally, the list includes adult books suitable for young adult readers and underrated sci-fi books.

A Curated Selection of Captivating Reads

Among the books garnering attention this month are 'Super-Infinite: The Transformations of John Donne' by Katherine Rundell, a biography of the English poet John Donne, and 'The Other Side: A Story of Women in Art and the Spirit World' by Jennifer Higgie, which delves into the lives of female artists and their fascination with the supernatural.

Advertisment

February's highlight is 'Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum' by Antonia Hylton, a historical account of a mental asylum during the Jim Crow era, and 'The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels' by Janice Hallett, a thriller praised for its deftness, humor, and ability to keep readers engaged.

This month's book recommendations from PEOPLE offer a diverse selection of genres and themes, ranging from romance and self-discovery to historical accounts and thrilling mysteries. These captivating stories provide readers with unique insights into the human experience, demonstrating the power of literature to inspire, educate, and entertain.

With a range of selections suitable for various age groups and interests, PEOPLE's picks for the best books of February promise to engage readers and spark meaningful conversations about the stories that shape our world.