Cedric Martinez Reveals Manipulation by Lisa Vanderpump Post-RHOBH

Former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast member, Cedric Martinez, has made some shocking allegations against Lisa Vanderpump, his once close friend. The bitter falling out between the two has been a focal point of interest for many fans of the show. Martinez claims that Vanderpump manipulated him and exploited his personal life to keep herself relevant on the reality TV series.

Claims of Manipulation

Cedric Martinez has described in detail how Vanderpump allegedly maneuvered him into signing his contract without proper scrutiny. He furthers that she intentionally fomented discord in his relationship with singer Lance Bass to create intriguing storylines for the show. Martinez has supported his allegations with an email exchange that appears to show Vanderpump was aware he would attend the SUR restaurant opening - an event that eventually led to an on-screen altercation.

Public Discussion and Emotional Impact

Martinez aired these grievances in the Reality Life podcast in 2017 and has continued the conversation on his social media platforms. The impact of his time on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and the unfolding drama with Vanderpump has had a profound effect on his mental health. Despite the emotional toll, Martinez has stressed his determination to move beyond the animosity.

Life after 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

In search of a more tranquil life, Martinez has relocated to Europe. As of 2024, he remains distant from Lisa Vanderpump, nursing the emotional wounds from their tumultuous relationship. While the dust from their highly publicized feud hasn't completely settled, Martinez is focused on carving out a peaceful existence away from the glare of reality television.