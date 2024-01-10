Carl Woods' Mental Health Struggles Surface Post Katie Price Split

In a recent development following the split of Carl Woods and Katie Price, a concerning post on Woods' Instagram account, now controlled by a close friend, has revealed his struggle with deteriorating mental health. The handover of his social media account was announced as a request for empathy during this challenging period.

Unraveling the Threads of a Tumultuous Relationship

Carl Woods, the former partner of Katie Price, had previously taken a shot at her on social media. He posted a photo with an unidentified woman whose tattoo read 'Game Over,' seemingly hinting at the termination of his relationship with Price. The couple's relationship has been riddled with ups and downs, including multiple breakups and reconciliations since their union in July 2020. The pair got engaged in April 2021, adding another layer of complexity to their tumultuous bond.

Katie Price's Revelations and Regrets

Katie Price has recently declared her single status and shared her exasperation with past relationships. She suggested that her previous partners were more drawn to the limelight than to her personally. Price also expressed her hesitance to walk down the aisle again unless her potential spouse fulfilled certain prerequisites. Despite prior plans to tie the knot, Price's mother reportedly held reservations about Woods, which affected the wedding arrangements.

The Uncertainty of the Relationship's End

Though the exact timing of the couple's final breakup remains ambiguous, evidence suggests that they have been separated since at least the end of November 2023. The impact of their split, as made evident through Woods' public struggle with mental health and Price's candid revelations, indicates a challenging road ahead for both individuals as they navigate life post-separation.