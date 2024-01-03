en English
Mental Health Crisis

Britney Spears Ponders on ‘Timelessness’ in Latest Instagram Post

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Britney Spears Ponders on ‘Timelessness’ in Latest Instagram Post

Pop icon Britney Spears shared a thought-provoking post on her Instagram account that has ignited discussions among her followers. In a throwback video from December 16, the singer is seen clad in a cream lace blouse, a leopard skort, and nude heels, as she pondered on the concept of time and the meaning of being ‘timeless.’

Britney’s Reflections on Time and the Notion of Timelessness

The post, which also included a slide presumably defining ‘timeless’, comes in the aftermath of photographs of Britney’s younger son, 17-year-old Jayden, spending a day at the beach in Hawaii with his girlfriend, father Kevin Federline, and stepmother Victoria Prince. Notably absent was Britney and Kevin’s elder son, Sean.

These reflections on time and the concept of timelessness have sparked speculations among fans and followers. They come at a point when Britney has been sharing throwback photos with her sons, hinting at attempts to bridge the rift in their relationship. After moving to Hawaii earlier in 2023, her sons were conspicuous by their absence at Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari, whom she has since separated from.

A Strained Relationship and the Path to Repair

In an earlier interview, Jayden had suggested that mending the relationship with their mother would require time and effort. While he clarified that there was no animosity, he acknowledged that Britney’s mental health and her Instagram posts had been a source of disagreement.

Britney Spears: Unbroken and Unbowed

In June 2021, Britney had made headlines by speaking her truth in open court, altering the trajectory of her life. She has since written a book titled ‘The Woman in Me’, detailing her remarkable journey and the resilience that forms her core. The book, imbued with candor and humor, highlights the enduring power of music and love.

A multi-platinum, Grammy Award–winning pop icon, Britney Spears has sold over 100 million records globally. Named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2021, her album ‘Blackout’ found a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Library & Archives in 2012. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Mental Health Crisis
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

