en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mental Health Crisis

Breadwinner Wives: The Silent Struggle of Insecure Husbands

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
Breadwinner Wives: The Silent Struggle of Insecure Husbands

It’s a tale as old as time, yet it echoes in a modern world. A husband, earning less than his wife, seeks advice on ‘The Dr. John Delony Show’ podcast. A whisper of insecurity, a pang of self-doubt, he feels like a ‘leech’ because his wife brings home a paycheck that triples his own, she has a clear career vision, and he feels left in the shadows. In this scenario, we see a mirror reflecting broader societal issues as traditional gender norms continuously insinuate that men should be the primary earners, causing distress, impacting mental health, and marital satisfaction when this norm is challenged.

Men’s Mental Health: A Silent Battle

According to a University of Bath study, men’s mental health and marital satisfaction tend to wane when their wives outearn them. This stark reality underscores the unseen burden shouldered by men, a battle often fought in silence. The societal expectation for men to be the breadwinners, a tag that dates back to our ancestors, can strike a blow to self-esteem and self-worth when the balance of financial power tilts in favor of the wife.

Expert Opinion: The Struggle for Balance

Renowned mental health expert John Delony, in his podcast, advised the husband to cast aside the lens of competition and instead view his wife as a teammate. ‘Celebrate each other’s financial victories,’ he said, ‘rather than count each other’s pennies.’ Financial expert Farnoosh Torabi weighed in on the issue, underscoring the societal pressure and its detrimental effect on men’s self-worth.

Breaking Free from Traditional Norms

The husband’s vulnerability in addressing his feelings has been applauded, reminding us that the contribution to a household isn’t limited to finances. It’s a complex labyrinth of responsibilities, ranging from emotional support to household maintenance. Communication and trust in a marriage are the keys to navigating financial differences and creating a supportive living environment. This issue serves as a reminder that we must continue to challenge and redefine traditional norms within our partnerships and society at large.

0
Mental Health Crisis
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mental Health Crisis

See more
3 hours ago
Sarah Snook: A Journey of Success and Self-Realization
Sarah Snook, renowned for her role in the television series ‘Succession’, candidly opened up about her journey to stardom and the daunting challenges she faced along the way. The Australian actress, who struggled with feelings of ugliness and depression during her teenage years and financial hardship in her twenties, saw her career trajectory alter significantly
Sarah Snook: A Journey of Success and Self-Realization
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
9 hours ago
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
Revolutionizing Mental Health Care: Experts Discuss Strategies and Solutions
9 hours ago
Revolutionizing Mental Health Care: Experts Discuss Strategies and Solutions
Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
6 hours ago
Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
Luciana Berger to Lead Labour's Mental Health Strategy Implementation Efforts
6 hours ago
Luciana Berger to Lead Labour's Mental Health Strategy Implementation Efforts
Tom Walker: A Symphony of Music, Mental Health, and Human Connection
8 hours ago
Tom Walker: A Symphony of Music, Mental Health, and Human Connection
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
47 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
47 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
47 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
48 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
48 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
48 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
48 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
49 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
49 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app