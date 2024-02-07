Berkeley Public Works Employee Arrested for Workplace Threats

A Berkeley Public Works employee, 56-year-old Pat Urdahl, was arrested on felony charges on Monday, following a series of menacing text messages he allegedly sent to a coworker. The texts involved threats and a video in which Urdahl is seen firing a handgun into the floor of his house, accompanied by the text 'I'm coming.'

Advertisment

Workplace Threats Spark Safety Concerns

The coworker, who feared for their safety, reported the incident to the police. In addition, Urdahl sent a picture of a guitar with a bullet hole and a neon yellow Berkeley Public Works vest, indicating that he had shot inside his house. This incident has raised significant concerns about workplace safety, particularly in a city department entrusted with public service.

Urdahl's Troubling Behavior

Advertisment

Further disturbing details emerged when Urdahl texted a supervisor the following day. He claimed to have consumed a significant amount of whiskey, blacked out, and was contemplating resignation and suicide. These messages paint a picture of a deeply troubled individual, underscoring the need for mental health support in the workplace.

Legal Proceedings and City Response

Urdahl was detained at the Santa Rita Jail and was set for arraignment on Wednesday. The specifics of his role and tenure at the public works department were not mentioned in court documents. In the wake of Urdahl's threatening behavior, the city's Corporation Yard was temporarily closed. The city affirmed that the safety of its residents and employees is its topmost priority, and it took necessary measures after learning of the alleged threats.