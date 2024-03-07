Bangladesh Tackles Cyberbullying: BCC, UNDP Host Workshop at BRAC University

In a significant move to combat the rising issue of cyberbullying and online harassment, the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), organized a three-day workshop titled 'Building Mental Health Resilience Against Cyberbullying and Online Harms' at BRAC University in Dhaka.

Advertisment

Supported by the National Mental Health Institute, the initiative aimed to arm over three hundred university students with the necessary skills to thrive safely in the digital realm and foster a Smart Bangladesh, as outlined in a recent press release.

Empowering Students for a Digital Age

The workshop, held amid growing concerns over the mental health impacts of online harassment, provided a comprehensive platform for participants to learn about coping mechanisms, digital literacy, and the importance of creating a safe online environment. Over the course of three days, students engaged in six intensive sessions, each designed to address different facets of cyberbullying and online harms. This initiative is a part of the broader National Mental Health Strategic Plan 2020-2025, which emphasizes the need for sustainable, comprehensive, integrated, and responsive mental health and social care services at all levels.

Advertisment

Collaboration for a Safer Digital Environment

The collaborative effort between BCC, UNDP, and the National Mental Health Institute underscores the importance of multi-stakeholder approaches to address complex issues like cyberbullying. By bringing together experts from the fields of mental health, digital literacy, and cyber safety, the workshop aimed to equip participants with the tools needed to navigate the online world more securely and responsibly. Moreover, the event highlighted the critical role of educational institutions like BRAC University in fostering environments that promote mental health resilience among the youth.

Looking Ahead: Building a Smart Bangladesh

This workshop represents a crucial step forward in the country's journey towards building a Smart Bangladesh. By focusing on the mental health resilience of its youth, the initiative acknowledges the integral role of digital literacy and online safety in achieving this vision. As participants return to their respective communities armed with new knowledge and skills, the impact of this workshop is expected to ripple through society, contributing to a more informed, empathetic, and resilient digital citizenry.

As Bangladesh continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a digitally connected world, initiatives like this workshop serve as vital building blocks for a safer, smarter, and more inclusive digital future. By addressing the complex intersections of mental health and cyberbullying, Bangladesh is laying the groundwork for a generation of empowered, resilient digital citizens ready to contribute to the nation's development in an increasingly digital age.