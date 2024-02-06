Art Therapy Shows Promise in Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Says Study

In a recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Kansas, the efficacy of art therapy in residential treatment settings for substance use disorder (SUD) was examined. The study is one of the first to provide data on this innovative intervention in the realm of substance abuse treatment.

Art Therapy as a Medium for Episodic Future Thinking

The study's focus was on the role that creative visual art could play in reducing 'delay discounting' in individuals with SUD. Delay discounting refers to the tendency of people to devalue future rewards in favor of immediate gratification, a trait commonly found among those struggling with substance misuse. The researchers engaged 39 women from a residential SUD treatment center in a one-hour creative art session. In this session, the participants were encouraged to envision their aspirational 'future home,' a tactic known as episodic future thinking (EFT). EFT is a therapeutic tool that prompts individuals to concentrate on positive future scenarios.

Evaluating the Impact of Art Therapy on Delay Discounting

Before and after the art session, the researchers measured the participants' preference for smaller immediate rewards versus larger delayed rewards. The results revealed a significant change in the rate of delay discounting following the art therapy session. This suggests that art could be an effective medium for EFT, potentially aiding in the treatment of SUD.

Implications and Future Directions for Research

While the study provides promising initial data on the potential of art therapy in enhancing treatment outcomes for SUD, the authors note the necessity for further research. They recommend larger randomized control trials to explore the long-term effects of this innovative approach. The study's findings also emphasize the importance of innovative approaches in research and therapy, with art serving as a positive alternative to traditional interventions like talk therapy.