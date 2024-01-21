Arcadia Donuts Rises with Resilience: Fundraiser Commemorates First Anniversary of Monterey Park Mass Shooting

In the heart of San Gabriel Valley, a humble bakery, Arcadia Donuts, is giving rise to a profound expression of remembrance and resilience. Co-owned by Shally and Francays Ung, the bakery is hosting a fundraiser to mark the painful first anniversary of the Monterey Park mass shooting. An incident that claimed 11 lives, including that of Shally's beloved dance partner, Yu Kao, better known as Andy.

A Tragic Day Recalled

On January 21, 2023, a day that has since been etched in the collective memory of Monterey Park, a gunman opened fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. Amid the chaos and terror, Shally Ung, a dancer at the studio, narrowly escaped the onslaught. Her dance partner, Andy, was less fortunate. The tragedy, which left the Asian American community and the wider San Gabriel Valley in shock, has since spurred a resolute commitment to fight against hate and gun violence.

A Tribute to Resilience

In the year since the tragedy, Shally has found solace in the rhythm and movement of dance, despite her initial reluctance to return. To honor Andy and the other victims, Arcadia Donuts now holds a portrait of Kao, serving as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and the resilience it has inspired. Proceeds from the fundraiser, held from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, will be donated to the MPK Hope Resiliency Center, an organization that has been instrumental in providing Shally with emotional support.

The MPK Hope Resiliency Center: A Beacon of Support

The MPK Hope Resiliency Center, featured in the narrative of the fundraiser, has been a beacon of mental health services for those affected by the shooting. The center, along with local advocates and organizations, has provided unwavering support to the victims and their families, helping them navigate through the aftermath of the tragedy. The fundraiser at Arcadia Donuts not only honors the victims but also underscores the vital role of such support systems in healing and recovery.