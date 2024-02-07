Ankita Lokhande Opens Up about Mental Health Struggles Post 'Bigg Boss 17' and Future Projects

Indian actress Ankita Lokhande, who recently wrapped up her journey as the third runner-up in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17', has expressed her struggle in recuperating from the mental strain induced by the show. In an intimate conversation with PTI, the actress opened up about her emotional journey on the show, her relationship with her husband, Vicky Jain, and her upcoming role in the biopic 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

Authenticity Amid Controversy

Ankita's stint on 'Bigg Boss 17' was marked by her unfiltered authenticity, something that she takes immense pride in, despite being embroiled in numerous controversies. The actress emphasized that she has no regrets about revealing her true self to the audience, even though it left her feeling emotionally drained.

Support in Healing

Post the show, Ankita's primary focus has been on healing and recovery. She has been leaning on the unwavering support from her spouse, Vicky Jain, their families, and her dedicated fan base. Her eviction from the show took her by surprise, as she anticipated a stronger backing from her adherents. However, she remains grateful for the love showered upon her during her journey.

Looking Forward

As Ankita moves past the 'Bigg Boss' chapter, she sets her sights on her acting career. The actress shared her excitement about her involvement in the upcoming biopic on VD Savarkar, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. She will be sharing screen space with actor Randeep Hooda, who is not only co-starring in the movie but also donning the director's hat for the first time. The reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, concluded with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui as the winner.