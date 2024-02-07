Ankita Lokhande Discusses Bigg Boss 17 Aftermath and Upcoming Film Project

In a recent post-show interview with PTI, Ankita Lokhande, the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, candidly revealed the deep impact her journey on the reality show has had on her mental health. Despite entering the show as herself and facing the subsequent events without regret, she confessed the experience had been exhausting and, in some ways, shocking.

Advertisment

Reality Show Takes a Toll

The widely popular reality show Bigg Boss, known for its high drama and intense competition, concluded its 17th season on January 28, 2024. Ankita Lokhande, an acclaimed actor recognized for her roles in TV shows and films like 'Manikarnika' and 'Baaghi 3,' was one of the contestants who made it to the final stages. However, the journey was far from easy.

Ankita entered the show with her husband Vicky Jain. Throughout the season, she faced several evictions and was at the center of many controversies. The revelation that she had fewer supporters than she had initially believed was a shock that added to her mental strain.

Advertisment

Recovery and Support

Post Bigg Boss, Ankita has been vocal about her need to recover. She attributes her ongoing recovery process to the relentless support of her family and Vicky, whose presence has been a significant pillar of strength for her. Ankita acknowledges the role they have played in helping her navigate through the aftermath of her reality show experience.

Looking Ahead: 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

As she continues her recovery journey, Ankita is also focusing on her upcoming film project. She is set to appear in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' a biopic of VD Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda. The film is scheduled for release on March 22. This project marks another milestone in Ankita's career, exemplifying her resilience and dedication to her craft, even in the face of personal challenges.

The season of Bigg Boss 17 was ultimately won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, but every contestant's journey, including Ankita's, left an imprint on the audience and stirred conversations about mental health in high-pressure environments.