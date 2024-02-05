Advance Auto Parts Foundation Donates $3.75 Million to Bolster Veterans' Support

The philanthropic arm of Advance Auto Parts, Inc., the Advance Auto Parts Foundation (AAPF), has amplified its support towards the military veteran community. The foundation has recently disbursed financial gifts amounting to $3.75 million, spread over two years, to three organizations dedicated to the cause: Hire Heroes USA, Building Homes for Heroes, and Stop Soldier Suicide.

Commitment to Veterans' Well-being

Elisabeth Eisleben, President of the Advance Auto Parts Foundation, stated that supporting veterans, particularly in enabling gainful employment, ensuring suitable housing, and providing mental health care, is central to the foundation's mission. The funds distributed among the three organizations are intended to buttress these crucial areas.

Empowering Women Veterans

A prominent initiative funded by the AAPF is the Women Veterans Program at Hire Heroes USA. This program is tailored to meet the distinct needs of women veterans, providing specialized career services. With the assistance of this program, over 2,000 women veterans have successfully landed employment, underlining the effectiveness of the initiative.

Emergency Aid and Mental Health Support

Building Homes for Heroes is set to utilize the AAPF's gift to augment the Advance Auto Parts Foundation Rapid Response Program. This initiative provides financial assistance to veterans grappling with emergency situations. Last year alone, this program extended help to 130 veterans and their families. Simultaneously, Stop Soldier Suicide will employ its gift to prolong the expansion of its wellness team, a move spurred by a prior AAPF contribution. This team offers zero-cost, individualized, suicide-specific care to veterans, having provided such care to over 300 veterans so far.

The AAPF's persistent support has been pivotal in extending life-altering assistance to thousands of veterans across the U.S. The foundation anticipates further bolstering its support to meet the evolving needs of the veteran community. As a leading provider of automotive aftermarket parts to professional installers and do-it-yourself customers, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. operates thousands of stores and branches across North America and the Caribbean. Its commitment to community health, veterans' needs, and career training programs through its Foundation is a testament to its dedication to social responsibility.