Actor Opens Up About Struggle with Negative Reviews During 'Eternals' Promotion

In a candid revelation, a prominent 45-year-old actor opened up about the heartrending experience of promoting a Marvel superhero film amidst an onslaught of negative reviews. The Marvel film in question, 'Eternals', despite earning a global box office return of $402 million and bagging some accolades, failed to live up to expectations and was subjected to a barrage of criticism from reviewers.

Actor's Struggle with Negative Reviews

The actor laid bare his emotional struggle, revealing that he had been closely monitoring the reviews, which deeply affected him. Marvel had bolstered its hopes for the film, even lifting the review embargo early in anticipation of favorable critiques. The studio had also arranged for the film to be screened at prestigious film festivals and organized a global promotional tour. However, the strategy was a misfire as the film was 'slammed' by critics upon its release.

Impact on Personal Life

Speaking about the external factors that might have contributed to the film's negative reception, the actor reflected on how this tumultuous period had been challenging for both him and his wife. The negative reviews took such a toll on his mental health that he sought counseling to cope with what he described as trauma from the experience. He also divulged that other cast members from the film had similar challenging experiences, underscoring the widespread impact of the criticism.

'Eternals': A Marvel Misfire?

'Eternals', directed by Chloé Zhao and featuring a star-studded cast, is based on a race of humanoids from Marvel Comics. Despite the film's impressive cast and Marvel's promotional efforts, it fell short of the mark, attracting criticism from all quarters. Even with its global earnings of $402 million, 'Eternals' was largely panned by critics, revealing a chink in Marvel's otherwise formidable armor.