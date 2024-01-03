en English
Mental Health Crisis

A Testing Time: Chris Fountain Mourns Grandfather Amidst Personal Struggles

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
A Testing Time: Chris Fountain Mourns Grandfather Amidst Personal Struggles

Renowned actor Chris Fountain, celebrated for his performances in popular ITV soaps Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, is in the throes of grief following the passing of his grandfather. The 36-year-old thespian expressed his sadness via Instagram. His post, a nostalgic snapshot of bygone times, was accompanied by a heartrending caption: ‘Goodnight old pal,’ punctuated by the universal symbol of grief – a broken heart emoji.

Grandfather: A Beacon of Support

Chris often referred to his grandfather as his ‘best pal,’ a testament to the strong bond they shared. His social media posts frequently highlighted the quality moments he spent with his grandfather, an indication of the pivotal role the elderly man played in his life.

The Struggles of Chris Fountain

This personal bereavement adds another layer to the series of challenges Chris has been grappling with in recent years. Notably, at the age of 35, he suffered a stroke that necessitated heart surgery and an extensive period of treatment. This medical ordeal, coupled with his dismissal from Coronation Street in 2013 following the controversy of a ‘rape rap’ video, has led to a battle with depression.

Repentance and Respect

In an intimate chat on the Mancs on the Mic podcast, Fountain opened up about his mental health struggles and the deep impact his career downfall had on his life. Displaying genuine remorse for the video controversy, he emphasized his deep-seated respect for women. His words bore the weight of a man who has been through the crucible of personal and professional turmoil, yet holds onto hope and the capacity for change.

Mental Health Crisis
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

