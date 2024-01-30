6lack Talks 'Since I Have a Lover,' Grammy Nod, and Personal Growth

Grammy-nominated artist 6lack recently opened up about his latest album, 'Since I Have a Lover,' in an interview with Catrise J from Billboard News. The album, which marks his return to the music scene after a five-year hiatus, explores themes of personal growth, maturity, and healthier relationships — themes that 6lack considers somewhat untraditional in the realm of 'coolness.'

Embracing Unconventional Themes

With his latest album, 6lack dares to venture into topics often ignored by mainstream music. The artist revealed his excitement over the recognition his work is receiving, especially considering its unconventional subject matter. 'Since I Have a Lover' is a testament to the artist's personal journey, embracing themes of self-growth and healthier relationships.

A Personal Journey

6lack's journey is not just reflected in his music but also in his career trajectory. The artist took a significant break from the music business, a five-year hiatus during which he focused on his personal development and mental health. This period, according to 6lack, was critical to the creation of 'Since I Have a Lover,' an album that chronicles his journey from hitting rock bottom to finding his way back through deep healing, grounding, and radical self-love.

Recognition and Relationships

The Grammy nomination for 'Since I Have a Lover' is particularly satisfying for 6lack, serving as a form of recognition for his personal and musical growth. Beyond music, 6lack also discussed his friendship with fellow artist Young Thug, his experiences on a recent tour, and his approach to fatherhood, revealing the multifaceted nature of his life and career.