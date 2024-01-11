en English
BNN Newsroom

Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer’s Scans Amid Controversy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
In a significant policy shift, Medicare, the U.S. government’s health insurance program for elderly and disabled individuals, has expanded its coverage to pay for multiple amyloid-PET scans for Alzheimer’s disease. This decision is expected to pave the way for better access to tests for people struggling with early-stage memory loss and potential eligibility for new drugs that target early-stage Alzheimer’s, such as Leqembi.

Controversy Over Amyloid-PET Scans

Despite the extended coverage, the diagnostic efficacy of amyloid-PET scans is a topic of contentious debate among neuroscientists and imaging experts. Prior to the new policy, Medicare only covered a single amyloid-PET scan per patient’s lifetime, a limitation rooted in uncertainties surrounding its diagnostic value. Notable concerns revolve around the scan’s ability to accurately identify early-stage Alzheimer’s and measure the effectiveness of new drugs. However, with the policy change, these concerns are heightened.

Cost Implications and Alternative Diagnostic Methods

Amyloid-PET scans are expensive, costing Medicare between $700 and $1,200. Additionally, patients treated with new drugs, like Leqembi, which carries an annual price tag of approximately $26,500, will require ongoing tests. As such, the financial implications of Medicare’s decision are substantial. In pursuit of more cost-effective and accurate diagnostic methods, alternatives such as FDG-PET scans, lumbar punctures, and new blood tests are being researched, but many of these remain in experimental stages.

Questioning Amyloid Beta as a Marker for Alzheimer’s

The crux of the debate lies in the role of Amyloid beta (AB) in Alzheimer’s diagnosis. While some experts argue that high levels of AB in the brain signal Alzheimer’s, others contend that the presence of AB is not a definitive marker. This contention is fueled by instances where individuals with high AB levels do not develop Alzheimer’s symptoms and, conversely, those with low AB levels do. Critics argue that amyloid-PET scans may not reflect early-stage Alzheimer’s brain changes, and FDG-PET scans, which might be more accurate, are scarcely used in the U.S for Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Future Implications of Expanded Coverage

The fallout from Medicare’s decision to fund more amyloid-PET scans is expected to be multifaceted. Foremost, it is likely to increase the number of Alzheimer’s diagnoses and treatments, potentially benefiting clinics, drug manufacturers, and some patients. However, it may also lead to a spike in healthcare costs estimated to run into billions, coupled with uncertain benefits for many patients. Moreover, there is existing evidence that physicians can misinterpret PET scan results, leading to misdiagnoses, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative.

BNN Newsroom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

BNN Newsroom

