en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Medals of Heroic Officer Who Saved Young Winston Churchill Auctioned for £10,000

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Medals of Heroic Officer Who Saved Young Winston Churchill Auctioned for £10,000

In a compelling piece of history, the medals of Lieutenant Victor Hughes, a British Army officer who laid down his life to shield a young Winston Churchill from certain peril during the 1897 Malakand Rising in India, have fetched £10,000 at an auction. This act, occurring more than a century ago, not only highlights the valor of a soldier but also underscores a pivotal moment that may have changed the course of the 20th century.

The Incident: A Turning Point in History

On September 16, 1897, Lt. Hughes led a rearguard action to secure the life of Churchill, who was then a 22-year-old war correspondent, from being slain by Pathan tribesmen. The confrontation transpired at Shahi Tangi in the Mamund Valley, a location fraught with danger and hostility. Amid this life-threatening situation, Lt. Hughes was gravely wounded, offering Churchill a chance to escape and neutralize the attacking tribesman.

Victor Hughes: A Hero’s Sacrifice

At the young age of 31, Lt. Hughes made the ultimate sacrifice, his bravery immortalized in a memorial tablet honoring his courage during the action against the Mamunds. His gallant act not only saved Churchill but also potentially altered the trajectory of the 20th century, given Churchill’s later instrumental role as a significant war leader.

Auctioned Medals: A Testament to Valor

The medals, a tangible testament to Lt. Hughes’s sacrifice, were sold at Noonans, a prominent London-based auction house. Remarkably, these medals had previously been purchased for a mere 3 shillings and 10 pence in 1955 by a private collector who later decided to sell them. This sale underscores not just a crucial moment in Churchill’s life but also the enduring legacy of Lt. Hughes, whose valor continues to echo through the annals of history.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
8 seconds ago
Tongaat Hulett Creditors Endorse Vision Consortium's Business Rescue Plan
In a decisive expression of confidence, creditors of the embattled sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett, have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a business rescue plan proposed by the Vision consortium. In a meeting held on Thursday, the plan garnered approval from more than 98% of creditors, including an equal percentage of independent creditors. This robust backing
Tongaat Hulett Creditors Endorse Vision Consortium's Business Rescue Plan
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions
32 seconds ago
China Criticizes U.S. Over Taiwan Election Comments Amid Rising Tensions
Rush to Love: The Emergence of 'Avalanching' as Valentine's Day Approaches
33 seconds ago
Rush to Love: The Emergence of 'Avalanching' as Valentine's Day Approaches
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
18 seconds ago
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
Grandmother's Fatal Shooting: Officer Charged with Murder
19 seconds ago
Grandmother's Fatal Shooting: Officer Charged with Murder
Celebrity Updates: Selena Gomez's Revelation, Halle Bailey's Baby News, and More
24 seconds ago
Celebrity Updates: Selena Gomez's Revelation, Halle Bailey's Baby News, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
2 mins
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
2 mins
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
2 mins
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
Prince William Honors Rugby Legends for Motor Neurone Disease Fundraising Efforts
2 mins
Prince William Honors Rugby Legends for Motor Neurone Disease Fundraising Efforts
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
2 mins
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
3 mins
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
4 mins
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
Mike Johnson Faces Leadership Questions Amid GOP Discord on Budget Deal
4 mins
Mike Johnson Faces Leadership Questions Amid GOP Discord on Budget Deal
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
46 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app