BNN Newsroom

Maynilad Assures Sufficient Water Supply Despite Anticipated El Niño

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Maynilad, the water services provider for Metro Manila, has assured its consumers of a steady water supply for the year despite the anticipated effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon. This assurance emanates from the high water level at Angat Dam, the primary water source for the National Capital Region, and investments in new water processing and storage facilities.

Maynilad’s Proactive Measures

Randy Estrellado, the Chief Operating Officer of Maynilad, conveyed the company’s commitment to ensuring a steady water supply for its customers, despite potential effects from El Niño. The phenomenon typically results in drier conditions in the affected regions, potentially leading to water shortages. However, the high water level at Angat Dam, combined with the company’s investments in new facilities, appears to mitigate these potential impacts.

El Niño and Its Effects

El Niño is a weather phenomenon characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, leading to drier conditions in certain regions. These conditions can adversely affect water supplies, hence the importance of proactive measures such as those taken by Maynilad.

Government’s Approach to El Niño

In related news, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has decided against implementing a suggested retail price (SRP) on rice, despite high retail prices owing to the threat of El Niño’s prolonged dry spell. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. argued that rice price control would be counterproductive, negatively affecting both farmers and consumers. Instead, the department is importing 500,000 metric tons of rice to ensure a sufficient supply and stabilize prices without government intervention.

