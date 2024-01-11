en English
Arts & Entertainment

Max Magaba: A Poet’s Crusade for Youth and Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Max Magaba: A Poet’s Crusade for Youth and Culture

Max Magaba, a 29-year-old poet from Harare, is seeking to influence the younger generation positively through his evocative poetry. His written works address pressing issues such as drug abuse, the erosion of cultural values, and children’s rights. Magaba’s unique approach uses vernacular street language to resonate with the youth, primarily those born after the year 2000. His mission is to encourage them to embrace their cultural heritage amidst rapidly changing times.

Nguva Dzafamba: A Call to the Youth

In 2022, Magaba released ‘Nguva Dzafamba,’ a poetry book that serves as a clarion call to the young generation. The book’s primary objective is to inspire youths to hold onto their cultural roots, even in the face of modernity’s relentless wave. Magaba’s use of street language in his poetry speaks directly to his target audience, creating a connection that transcends the pages of his book.

Pachedu Sahwira: Advocating for Equality

Alongside ‘Nguva Dzafamba,’ Magaba published ‘Pachedu Sahwira.’ This collection includes poems like ‘Ndipeiwo Mukana,’ which advocate for gender equality and the provision of equal opportunities to children by their parents. His commitment to creating a level playing field for all children, regardless of gender, shines through in his writings.

Real-Life Experiences Inform His Poetry

Magaba’s work is informed by his engagement with young people, which allows him to base his poems on real-life experiences rather than fiction. He has taken the initiative to understand the issues that young individuals face daily, turning them into insightful verses that reflect their struggles and hopes. Despite writing to target the youth, Magaba has noticed that it is often the parents who read his poems and share them with their children, with some young individuals reacting negatively to his writings.

Magaba’s contribution to various poetry anthologies is another testament to his commitment to expand his impact within society. His interview with NewsDay Life & Style, facilitated by AMH, an independent media house, showcases his aspirations and concerns as an upcoming poet.

