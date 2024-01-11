en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search

Matrox Video to Showcase Cutting-Edge AV-Over-IP Technologies at ISE 2024

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Matrox Video to Showcase Cutting-Edge AV-Over-IP Technologies at ISE 2024

Matrox Video, a pioneering name in AV-over-IP distribution technologies, has publicized its forthcoming participation in the esteemed Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024. The event is slated to transpire from January 30 to February 2 in the vibrant city of Barcelona. Matrox will be demonstrating its prowess at Booth 5D500, where it will put forth a diverse range of products designed for networked, IP-based control rooms and live production setups.

Control Room Collaboration Pod: The Highlight of Matrox’s Showcase

The Control Room Collaboration pod will serve as the company’s prime showcase, offering attendees a practical demonstration of how Matrox’s encoders, decoders, IP KVM extenders, and video wall controllers can facilitate seamless collaboration and amplify operator efficiency. Among the products under the spotlight will be the Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders, Maevex encoders/decoders for H.264/H.265 streaming and recording, and Matrox LUMA Pro graphics cards.

Matrox Video: Revolutionizing Content Distribution

In addition to their primary showcase, Matrox Video will also unveil the application of SMPTE ST 2110 in live event venues with Matrox ConvertIP converters. A novel daisy-chain feature set to redefine efficient content distribution in large venues will also be introduced. The ConvertIP series will find a place at partner booths as well, broadening its reach.

ISE 2024: A Platform for Networking and Celebration

The event will not be all business, as Matrox Video is set to host a cocktail party on February 1st at its booth, adding a dash of celebration to the technological extravaganza. Thus, ISE 2024 promises to be a dynamic blend of innovation, collaboration, and revelry, with Matrox Video at its heart.

0
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

See more
7 seconds ago
Easy Trip Planners' Shares Surge Amidst Maldives Dispute and Expansion into Insurance
Shares of Easy Trip Planners, operator of the online travel portal EaseMyTrip, soared more than 14 percent on January 11, 2024, maintaining an upward trajectory following a diplomatic dispute with the Maldives. The rise in the company’s stock occurred despite the platform offering discounts on domestic travel within India, a move initiated after derogatory remarks
Easy Trip Planners' Shares Surge Amidst Maldives Dispute and Expansion into Insurance
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
18 seconds ago
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield to Expand Workforce Amid Rising Home Care Demand
23 seconds ago
Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield to Expand Workforce Amid Rising Home Care Demand
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
7 seconds ago
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
16 seconds ago
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
Global Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions
18 seconds ago
Global Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
2 mins
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
2 mins
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
3 mins
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
4 mins
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
5 mins
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
5 mins
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
5 mins
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
5 mins
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
6 mins
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
29 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app