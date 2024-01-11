Matrox Video to Showcase Cutting-Edge AV-Over-IP Technologies at ISE 2024

Matrox Video, a pioneering name in AV-over-IP distribution technologies, has publicized its forthcoming participation in the esteemed Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024. The event is slated to transpire from January 30 to February 2 in the vibrant city of Barcelona. Matrox will be demonstrating its prowess at Booth 5D500, where it will put forth a diverse range of products designed for networked, IP-based control rooms and live production setups.

Control Room Collaboration Pod: The Highlight of Matrox’s Showcase

The Control Room Collaboration pod will serve as the company’s prime showcase, offering attendees a practical demonstration of how Matrox’s encoders, decoders, IP KVM extenders, and video wall controllers can facilitate seamless collaboration and amplify operator efficiency. Among the products under the spotlight will be the Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders, Maevex encoders/decoders for H.264/H.265 streaming and recording, and Matrox LUMA Pro graphics cards.

Matrox Video: Revolutionizing Content Distribution

In addition to their primary showcase, Matrox Video will also unveil the application of SMPTE ST 2110 in live event venues with Matrox ConvertIP converters. A novel daisy-chain feature set to redefine efficient content distribution in large venues will also be introduced. The ConvertIP series will find a place at partner booths as well, broadening its reach.

ISE 2024: A Platform for Networking and Celebration

The event will not be all business, as Matrox Video is set to host a cocktail party on February 1st at its booth, adding a dash of celebration to the technological extravaganza. Thus, ISE 2024 promises to be a dynamic blend of innovation, collaboration, and revelry, with Matrox Video at its heart.