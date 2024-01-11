en English
‘Masters in Business’ Podcast Wins Best Business-to-Business Podcast Title

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
‘Masters in Business’ Podcast Wins Best Business-to-Business Podcast Title

In a significant nod to long-form journalism, the podcast ‘Masters in Business,’ hosted by Barry Ritholtz, has been awarded the Best Business-to-Business Podcast title. The recognition comes from Adweek, highlighting the podcast’s dedication to in-depth discussion and its contrarian stance against the current media trends characterized by shrinking attention spans.

Long Conversations, Wide Array of Topics

Ritholtz, known for his engaging conversations, often invests two hours in dialogues with dynamic and inventive business thinkers. Despite its primary concentration on finance, ‘Masters in Business’ traverses a broad spectrum of subjects, offering listeners a rich and diverse content pool. The award underscores the value of such comprehensive, unhurried dialogues in today’s fast-paced media landscape.

Acknowledging the Honor

Expressing his delight and gratitude for the award, Ritholtz underscored the honor of receiving such recognition. His approach to business journalism, characterized by expansive conversations and a wide-ranging subject palette, has carved a unique niche in the podcasting world.

Other Noteworthy Achievements

In other news, the University of Münster team clinched the esteemed Concordia Cup at the 42nd John Molson MBA International Case Competition, while RIoT security specialist, RIoT Secure, bagged two recognitions in the 2023 Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards. Moreover, TROY University’s FarmHouse Fraternity chapter marked its fourth Ruby Cup win in its 28-year history, also securing several other accolades.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

