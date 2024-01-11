en English
Business

Marks & Spencer Enjoys Record Christmas Sales, Winning Over Middle-Class Shoppers

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:58 am EST
Marks & Spencer Enjoys Record Christmas Sales, Winning Over Middle-Class Shoppers

Marks & Spencer (M&S), the renowned British multinational retailer, reported a significant 7.2% surge in group sales over the 13 weeks leading to December 30. This surge was chiefly driven by a robust 11% increase in food division sales and a 4.8% rise in clothing and home unit sales. The company’s impressive performance during the festive period suggests a positive trend that could allow M&S to meet market expectations for its full fiscal-year results.

Winning Over the Middle-Class Shoppers

The period witnessed the highest full-price market share for M&S’s clothing and home units in over a decade, indicating a continuing successful turnaround for the retailer. This resurgence is believed to have been spurred by middle-class shoppers opting for M&S’s premium Christmas food and gifts. Consequently, comparable sales rose nearly 10% in grocery and 5% in clothing and homeware, surpassing analysts’ estimates.

Strong Demand and Company Strategy

M&S’s strong performance was not limited to in-store sales. The retailer also experienced a substantial demand for click and collect services, along with a reduction in stock going into sale. Despite a decrease in international sales, M&S’s CEO, Stuart Machin, expressed confidence in the company’s strategic growth and transformation plan.

Looking Ahead

While M&S projects an agreeable economic outlook, the company also acknowledges potential challenges. M&S’s CEO has stated that the company is not planning any increase in clothing prices for the year. However, he also warned of an uncertain economic outlook due to factors like cost inflation, higher living costs, and shipping disruptions. Notwithstanding the strong sales figures, M&S’s shares fell more than 5% in early trade. Despite the higher-than-expected cost increases, M&S expects its annual results to align with market expectations.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

