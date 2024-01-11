en English
BNN Newsroom

Mark Cuban Opens Up About Social Media, Shark Tank Exit, and Feud with Musk at CES Event

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Mark Cuban Opens Up About Social Media, Shark Tank Exit, and Feud with Musk at CES Event

During a recent event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban engaged in a candid discussion, shedding light on a range of topics, from his unprecedented departure from the hit TV show ‘Shark Tank’ after a stellar 15-year tenure, to his perspective on the mounting concerns surrounding social media, and his recent, much-publicized online spat with Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

The Cuban-Musk Social Media Skirmish

The conversation, led by Shelly Palmer, CEO of The Palmer Group, took place at the Moonstone Event Center. Cuban, sporting a casual look in a hoodie and jeans, addressed the recent social media tussle with Musk. The billionaire mogul revealed that he decided to block Musk following a heated exchange that escalated when Musk resorted to hurling insults at him.

Cuban’s Take on Social Media

Cuban delved into his views on the current state of social media. In an era where social media platforms are increasingly becoming battlegrounds for public figures, Cuban lamented the shift away from these platforms being truly ‘social.’ He expressed his concern that people now assume personas on these platforms that are far removed from their real-life identities. Despite these challenges, Cuban shared his personal approach to engaging with social media, emphasizing the importance of maintaining authenticity.

The Future of Dallas Mavericks and NBA’s Expansion

The discussion also turned to the future of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA team in which Cuban recently sold his majority interest but still retains a minority stake. Cuban confirmed that despite speculation to the contrary, the Mavericks will remain in Dallas. He further speculated that the city of Las Vegas, long-rumored to be a potential destination for an NBA team, might instead welcome an expansion team, rather than a relocated one.

Cuban’s conversation at the CES event came to an end on a personal note. The father of three expressed his desire to spend more time with his teenage children. Following the event, he was spotted walking alone at the Fontainebleau, engaging briefly with fans and embodying the down-to-earth demeanor that has endeared him to many.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

