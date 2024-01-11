Mariska Hargitay on Aging, Milestones, and a Spirit in Evolution

Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Upcoming Milestones

Mariska Hargitay, celebrated for her iconic role as Olivia Benson on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ is preparing to ring in her 60th birthday with a sense of anticipation and pride. In an intimate dialogue with PEOPLE, Hargitay unpacks her thoughts on aging and the major landmarks she has crossed both in her personal life and career.

Reflecting on Life’s Journey

As her 60th birthday on January 23 looms closer, Hargitay takes a moment to trace back her journey, signifying how key life events continued to roll out positively as she matured. Notably, Hargitay tied the knot with Peter Hermann at 40, welcomed her firstborn at 42, and subsequently adopted two more children. An Emmy graced her hands in 2006, and her foundation, Joyful Heart, advocating for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, saw significant growth in her 50s.

Embracing Challenges and Evolving Spirit

With an air of wisdom, Hargitay proclaims that none of the obstacles she encountered have defined her. Instead, she hints at an evolving spirit, a testament to her resilience and determination. The conversation also brings to light the 25th anniversary of ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ the 20th anniversary of her marital bond with Hermann, and the 20th anniversary of Joyful Heart.

Robyn Mazur, the Executive Director of Joyful Heart, extols Hargitay’s dedication to healing and positive change. Mazur underscores the importance of survivor-led efforts in their mission, further emphasising Hargitay’s impact.

As Mariska Hargitay stands on the cusp of her 60th birthday, she embodies a journey of triumph, resilience, and self-acceptance, inspiring many, both on and off the screen.