en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Manhunt Underway after Inmate Escapes from Stony Mountain Institution

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Manhunt Underway after Inmate Escapes from Stony Mountain Institution

Terry Dutko, a 24-year-old inmate of the Stony Mountain Institution, made a daring escape during an escorted temporary absence in Winnipeg. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has sparked a manhunt with the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) issuing an arrest warrant and joining forces with the Winnipeg Police Service to locate him.

Profile of the Escaped Inmate

Dutko is not your average fugitive. He stands at five-foot-eleven, weighs approximately 240 lbs, and has distinctive blue eyes and brown hair. His right hand and arm, adorned with tattoos, add to his distinct physical description. But it’s not just his physical attributes that make Dutko noteworthy. He is currently serving a lengthy sentence of nearly 12 years for a slew of offences, the most notable being robbery.

Public Urged to Assist

In a bid to expedite the capture of Dutko, the public has been urged to lend a helping hand. Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Winnipeg police. This call for public assistance underscores the seriousness of the situation and the urgency to apprehend Dutko.

Investigation Underway

Simultaneously, the CSC has initiated an internal investigation to uncover the circumstances that allowed this significant security breach. As the search for Dutko continues, many are left questioning the procedures in place for escorted absences and whether this escape could have been prevented.

0
Canada Crime Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
4 mins ago
Clinia Health Raises $10M in Series A Funding; Partners with TELUS Health
Clinia Health Inc., a Montreal-based health tech firm, has successfully secured a $10 million Series A funding round, led by TELUS Ventures. This strategic investment arm of TELUS Corporation was joined by existing investors including AQC Capital, Anges Québec, Groupe Benoit, Kastello, and Formentera Capital. Clinia Health, with its specialization in AI-powered health-grade search technologies,
Clinia Health Raises $10M in Series A Funding; Partners with TELUS Health
Government Investment in Affordable Housing in Saint John
21 mins ago
Government Investment in Affordable Housing in Saint John
CarbiCrete to Integrate Cement-Free Concrete Technology in Ontario Masonry Plant
25 mins ago
CarbiCrete to Integrate Cement-Free Concrete Technology in Ontario Masonry Plant
Wrongfully Convicted Men Acquitted After Decades in New Brunswick Murder Case
7 mins ago
Wrongfully Convicted Men Acquitted After Decades in New Brunswick Murder Case
Four Seasons Hotel Montreal Offers Third Night Free Package to Explore City's Rich Culture
20 mins ago
Four Seasons Hotel Montreal Offers Third Night Free Package to Explore City's Rich Culture
Monumental Energy Corp. Partners with Senergy Communications to Bolster Its Digital Presence
21 mins ago
Monumental Energy Corp. Partners with Senergy Communications to Bolster Its Digital Presence
Latest Headlines
World News
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
2 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
2 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
3 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
4 mins
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
4 mins
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
5 mins
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
6 mins
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
6 mins
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
6 mins
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
45 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
7 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app