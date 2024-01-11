Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali’s Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has made an impassioned appeal to India’s central government for the recognition of Bengali as a classical language. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee presented scientific evidence that convincingly traces the origins of Bengali back to 2.5 thousand years ago.

Advocacy for Bengali

Banerjee’s advocacy for the Bengali language is not new. She had previously made similar appeals, including a public call on Hindi Diwas in 2020. The recent appeal, however, comes backed by extensive research. The West Bengal government has painstakingly compiled four volumes of research, leaving no stone unturned to substantiate the claim of Bengali’s classical status.

Criticism of Central Government

In her letter, Mamata Banerjee did not mince words when criticizing the central government for acknowledging several other languages as classical while overlooking Bengali. She argued that Bengali, being the second most spoken language in India and seventh globally, more than qualifies for the status.

Implications of Recognition

The Chief Minister emphasized that the recognition of Bengali as a classical language would lead to the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in the state. This would not only foster further development of the language but also ensure the preservation and acknowledgment of its ancient heritage and cultural significance.

For a language to be classified as classical in India, it must meet certain criteria, including a history of 1500-2000 years, a rich body of ancient literature, an original literary tradition, and a distinct evolution from its modern forms. Languages such as Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia have already achieved this status in India.

This move by Banerjee signifies her continuous efforts to give the Bengali language its due recognition at a national level. The ball is now in the court of the central government and the Ministry of Home Affairs, who will decide whether Bengali receives its long overdue classical status.