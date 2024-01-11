en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Malta’s Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Malta’s Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption

In the world of politics, second chances are not uncommon. Yet, the Labour Party in Malta has a distinctive history of political redemption that stands out even in this context. High-profile politicians linked to scandalous episodes have returned to the political arena, demonstrating a fascinating pattern of resignations, exile, and subsequent reappointments.

Konrad Mizzi: From Panama Papers to Reappointment

One of the most notable instances involves Konrad Mizzi, who found himself entangled in the Panama Papers leak. Implicated in a global scandal, Mizzi stepped down from his ministerial roles, only to be re-elected and reappointed in 2017. However, his political journey saw another tumble when he resigned once again in 2019, linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Adding to the controversy, Mizzi was granted a well-paid consultancy with the tourism ministry post-resignation, a position that ended abruptly with the election of Prime Minister Robert Abela in January 2020.

Justyne Caruana: A Tale of Resignations and Return

Justyne Caruana’s political narrative is another instance of scandal-induced exile and return. Caruana resigned as Gozo Minister in January 2020 due to her husband’s association with the alleged mastermind behind Caruana Galizia’s murder. However, 11 months later, she found her way back to the Cabinet as the Minister for Education, only to resign once again over a contract scandal involving a close friend.

Manuel Mallia and Michael Falzon: From Scandal to Cabinet

Manuel Mallia, ex-home affairs minister, and Michael Falzon, former Planning Parliamentary Secretary, also navigated similar trajectories. Mallia resigned following a shooting incident involving his driver but rejoined the Cabinet two years later. Meanwhile, Falzon, implicated in a collusion scandal over property expropriation, stepped down from his position but was later appointed as Family and Social Solidarity minister after the 2017 general election.

These instances underline the Labour Party’s pattern of political redemption, shedding light on a culture where scandal-tainted politicians find their way back to positions of power. This revolving door of resignations and reappointments raises questions about political accountability and the influence of personal relationships in the corridors of power.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
Creditor Vote Gives Green Light to Taeyoung's Debt Restructuring Plan
South Korea’s beleaguered construction firm, Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, has secured approval from over 75% of its creditors for a debt restructuring plan, marking a pivotal juncture in its battle against looming bankruptcy. The go-ahead from creditors, led by the Korea Development Bank (KDB), signifies not just their willingness to work with Taeyoung to address
Creditor Vote Gives Green Light to Taeyoung's Debt Restructuring Plan
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
33 seconds ago
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
Zac Goldsmith, Former Environment Minister, Temporarily Banned from Driving
34 seconds ago
Zac Goldsmith, Former Environment Minister, Temporarily Banned from Driving
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
23 seconds ago
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
Trump Georgia Case Prosecutor Embroiled in Financial and Personal Scandal
25 seconds ago
Trump Georgia Case Prosecutor Embroiled in Financial and Personal Scandal
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
29 seconds ago
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
Latest Headlines
World News
RFP MP Linked to Recurring Stock Theft: A Question of Ethics and Legality
2 mins
RFP MP Linked to Recurring Stock Theft: A Question of Ethics and Legality
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
3 mins
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
3 mins
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
3 mins
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
4 mins
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
4 mins
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
4 mins
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
6 mins
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
7 mins
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
32 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app