Malta Trims Deficit While Sustaining Energy Subsidies, Leads EU in Economic Growth

Amid the fiscal complexities of the European Union (EU), Malta, alongside Greece, has emerged as one of the two nations to successfully trim their fiscal deficit without cutting energy subsidies—a measure widely employed by most EU countries to improve their budgets during the pandemic. While the specific strategies remain undisclosed, it’s surmised that increased tax revenues, lowered government spending, or other fiscal policies could be at play.

A Closer Look at the Deficit Reduction

According to Moody’s economic outlook for 2024, the Greek deficit has lessened by more than 1%, while Malta has witnessed a reduction of about 0.5% between 2023 and 2024. This occurred despite the ongoing costs of energy subsidies. Malta’s government has set its sights on a continuous deficit reduction of 0.5% annually until 2026 to align with the EU’s target of 3%.

However, it’s essential to note that Malta had one of the highest deficits in the EU in 2023, calculated at 5% of GDP, and it’s projected to remain high in 2024. The aspect of energy subsidies continues to be a bone of contention across the EU, with the bloc advocating for their gradual elimination in favor of deficit reduction.

Fiscal Support and Energy Costs

The Central Bank of Malta has reinforced this position, stressing the importance of fiscal support being targeted and temporary. Yet, the Maltese government intends to retain subsidies for now, allocating over €320 million for energy costs in the current fiscal year.

Growth Forecast for Malta’s Economy

On the brighter side, Moody’s foresees Malta’s economy expanding by 3.5% in real terms, outshining the rest of the EU and significantly surpassing the EU-wide average growth of just over 1%. This growth is attributed to a surge in domestic demand and robust tourism, a boon for service-oriented economies like Malta, Ireland, and Cyprus.

On the contrary, several other EU nations are predicted to witness a sluggish recovery owing to high interest rates and energy prices. Economies such as Germany, Belgium, and France are forecasted to grow by less than 1%.