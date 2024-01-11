en English
Malta

Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning Awards: A Platform for Architectural Excellence

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning Awards: A Platform for Architectural Excellence

The Planning Authority of Malta has officially launched the fifth edition of the Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning (MASP) Awards. This prestigious event provides a unique platform for architectural firms, interior design studios, planners, and civil engineers to exhibit their innovative projects, highlighting the architectural excellence within Malta.

Unveiling Architectural Brilliance Across Various Categories

The MASP Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across a diverse range of categories, including industrial buildings, private residences, restorations, and heritage sites. Through these awards, Malta’s architectural landscape is explored, presenting an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary designs that reflect the country’s rich history and its modern development.

Award Significance and New Additions

Helga Ellul, head of the jury, underscored the awards’ significance. According to her, the MASP Awards are more than just accolades. They serve as a celebration of the exceptional architectural works that contribute to Malta’s landscape. This year, the MASP Awards have introduced a new category aimed at recognizing outstanding projects by architecture students pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Malta. This addition aims to encourage and celebrate the fresh, innovative ideas of the upcoming generation of architects.

Submission and Voting Process

Submission of entries opens on January 15 and closes on February 21. The public will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite projects between March 24 and April 14. The jury panel, comprising foreign and local high-profile professionals from the architectural industry, will evaluate the entries. A President’s Award will also be presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to architecture and the built environment through research, education, theory, or practice.

Malta
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

