Maldivian Anti-India Sentiment and Diplomatic Shake-up: A Shift in Geopolitics

Recent geopolitical developments in the Indian subcontinent have gained increased attention due to a series of significant occurrences. The Maldivian ruling coalition, consisting of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People’s National Congress (PNC), leveraged anti-India sentiments to secure electoral victory, according to a report by the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM). It is suggested that a fake letter, allegedly from India’s External Affairs Minister, was circulated on Maldivian social media, claiming that India had demanded land in the Maldives.

Maldives Swings Toward China

Following the election, President Mohamed Muizzu broke with tradition by opting for China as his first official visit rather than India. This move coincided with the signing of 20 agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which included cooperation in tourism. This shift in diplomatic ties towards China, despite the Maldives’ significant reliance on Indian tourists, has sparked a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives.

‘Anti-India’ Sentiments and Diplomatic Spat

The EU EOM report highlighted that the PPM-PNC coalition’s election campaign was based on fears of Indian influences and anxiety regarding a presence of Indian military personnel inside the country. In addition, derogatory comments made by three junior ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have strained relations, leading to calls for a boycott of the Maldives by Indian tourists. There are concerns that coercive diplomatic action by India could push the Maldives further towards China.

Impact on Bilateral Relations

India-Maldives bilateral relations are experiencing a period of uncertainty due to policy decisions asking India to withdraw military personnel and non-renewal of agreements. The irresponsible comments against PM Modi have sparked outrage in both countries and have the potential to further deteriorate bilateral relations. The Maldivian government has distanced itself from the comments, and the Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs has stated that these remarks against foreign leaders are ‘unacceptable’ and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.