Maldives Shifts O’ Level Enrollment: Eighth Graders to Study Syllabus from Second Term

Marking a significant shift in Maldives’ educational landscape, the Education Ministry has announced a fresh enrollment policy for the O’ Level exams. The students presently in the eighth grade will embark on studying the O’ Level syllabus from the second term of the ongoing academic year. As a result, these students will be enlisted to sit for the O’ Level examinations in November of the following year. Moreover, the ninth graders will adhere to their original schedule and take their O’ Level exams in the May-June period of the next year.

Course Correction in Academic Schedules

This decision comes as a part of the government’s wider strategy to modify academic schedules in schools. The plan aligns with the government’s vision to shift the start of the academic year to January, effective from 2026. It’s noteworthy that the second term of the current academic year commenced last week and will conclude on April 30. The new academic year is slated to begin on May 26.

The changes deviate from the original 2023/2024 academic calendar, which had different start and end dates for the terms. In spite of these adjustments, Education Minister Dr. Ismail Shafeeu has assured that there will be no alterations to the curriculum for current ninth and tenth graders.

Political Undertones and Mixed Reactions

The shift in the academic year start date was a campaign promise made by President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, and has elicited mixed reactions from the public. The decision by the preceding administration to move the academic year to mid-year was heavily influenced by the peak tourism season in December.

However, the move drew criticism due to the monsoon rains in June and July, potentially affecting holiday travel. As the Maldives forges ahead with its new educational policy, it remains to be seen how these changes will impact the students, their parents, and the broader educational community in the coming years.