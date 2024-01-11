en English
Malaysia

Malaysia and Singapore Gear Up for Passport-Free QR Code Travel System

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Malaysia and Singapore Gear Up for Passport-Free QR Code Travel System

In a significant move towards seamless cross-border movement, Malaysia and Singapore plan to introduce a passport-free travel system through QR codes at their land checkpoints. This initiative is aimed at accelerating the growth of the Johor-Singapore special economic zone (SEZ), a project designed to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Facilitating Swift Cross-Border Travel

The proposed QR code system is expected to expedite the clearance process for travelers at land checkpoints, thereby promoting smoother transit between the two countries. This move aligns with a proposal by Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi for a QR code system at the Sultan Iskandar building’s customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) complex in Johor Bahru.

Additional measures put forth include provisions for multiple entry visas, special passes, and adequate staffing at immigration and customs points. These initiatives aim to ensure an efficient flow of people and goods between Johor and Singapore, thereby enhancing the economic attractiveness of the region.

Strengthening Economic Ties

Recently, Prime Ministers Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia and Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the development of the SEZ. This agreement symbolizes the robust trade relationship between the two nations.

As of 2022, Singapore was Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner and its top source of foreign direct investment. The bilateral trade between Malaysia and Singapore saw a surge of 18.9%, reaching S$153 billion (RM534 billion) last year.

A Commitment to Collaboration

The collaborative efforts of Malaysia and Singapore extend beyond the QR code system. They encompass the establishment of a one-stop business and investment service centre, digitized cargo clearance, and cooperation in renewable energy. These initiatives reflect the commitment of both nations to enhance the cross-border flow of goods and people and fortify their economic ties.

Malaysia Singapore Travel
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

