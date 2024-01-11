en English
Magna5 Records Stellar Growth in 2023, Outpacing Industry Average

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Magna5, a leading national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud-based services, has recorded a remarkable year of growth in 2023. The company, which is a crucial part of the NewSpring Holdings platform, has announced a staggering 50% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. This robust growth has outpaced the industry average, which is estimated to be around 9-11%.

Strategic Acquisitions and Broadened Presence

Adding to its success, Magna5 has successfully completed two strategic acquisitions in 2023. These acquisitions have served to strengthen its position in its core geographic markets and have expanded its presence notably in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. The company’s strategic moves have resulted in a diversified and broad customer base, with the company now serving over 700 clients across 37 states.

Team Growth and Client Expansion

Magna5 has not only grown in terms of revenue and market presence, but also in terms of its team size. The company rounded off the year with a robust team of over 220 employees, all of whom are highly skilled and dedicated to serving their clients. With a larger team and a broader client base, Magna5 is poised to deliver even more exceptional services in the coming years.

Commitment to Excellence

The company’s commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. In 2023 alone, Magna5 has received several recognitions for its unwavering commitment to providing top-notch managed IT and cybersecurity services. CEO Bob Farina attributes this success to the team’s passion and technical expertise. As he puts it, it is their dedication that has led to such impressive results. Looking forward, the team at Magna5 promises to uphold this standard of excellence, ensuring that they continue to provide the best IT and cybersecurity services in the industry.

As a part of NewSpring Holdings, a holding company focused on control buyouts and platform builds, Magna5 is in a strong position. NewSpring Holdings has been managing over $3 billion across various strategies since its inception in 1999. With such a solid foundation, Magna5 is set to weather any storm and continue its upward trajectory in the years to come.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

