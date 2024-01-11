en English
Lush Responds to Cyber Security Incident with Rigorous Measures

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Lush Responds to Cyber Security Incident with Rigorous Measures

Renowned cosmetics company, Lush, finds itself amidst a cyber security incident, actively working towards securing its systems. The Poole-based firm has engaged with external IT forensic specialists to conduct an in-depth investigation into the breach. As part of its immediate response, the company has taken stringent measures to contain the incident and minimize its impact on their operations.

Immediate Response to Cyber Threats

In an era where cyber threats are a constant concern, companies are required to be more vigilant than ever. Lush, demonstrating its understanding of this gravity, has swiftly notified the relevant authorities about the incident. The pivotal step of bringing in external IT forensic specialists further underlines the company’s commitment to nip the issue in the bud.

Securing and Monitoring Systems

While the investigation remains in its initial stages, Lush UK&I has already taken steps to secure and monitor all systems. This precautionary measure is a testament to their proactive approach in dealing with such critical situations. It also reflects their dedication to ensuring the security of their systems and safeguarding the trust of their customers.

Previous Encounter with Cyber Attack

This is not Lush’s first encounter with a cyber attack. Back in 2011, the company’s website was compromised, leading to customers being advised to contact their banks. As reported by the BBC at the time, the incident served as a wake-up call for the company. The current situation, however, shows that Lush is now better prepared to tackle such threats with immediate and appropriate action.

Business Cybersecurity United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

