Lt Governor Sinha Addresses Development and Security in Jammu Division

In a bid to address issues critical to development and security, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a meeting with high-ranking officials, Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police in the Jammu Division. The assembly centered around devising a comprehensive strategy to combat drug trafficking, focusing on local drug hot-spots and cross-border smuggling.

Infrastructure and Development Initiatives

Lt Governor Sinha assessed the progress of key infrastructure projects and the efforts made by District Administrations to promote industries. He emphasized the importance of implementing government schemes, the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, and initiatives to bolster tourism. He called upon the district administrations to ensure extensive coverage of schemes in border villages and to connect the youth with self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Engaging the Public and Enhancing Services

Additionally, Sinha directed officials to produce regular outcome reports for various public engagement programs, including Block Diwas and Thana Diwas. He underscored the necessity of addressing public grievances promptly and improving service delivery. Among the attendees were key figures such as Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department; R R Swain, DGP; and other high-ranking officers, Administrative Secretaries, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, and SSPs.

War on Terrorism and Drugs

Sinha reiterated the administration’s determination to eradicate terrorism, stating that terrorism is breathing its last breath. He promised a secure environment for the citizens and assured necessary support for self-employment to the 5163 youth registered by the Relief & Rehabilitation Department. Sinha also urged citizens to assist the civil administration and the police in their intensified crackdown on the drug supply chain.

Simultaneously, Nitin Agrawal, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops guarding the border with Pakistan on the Jammu frontier. He also briefed Lt Governor Sinha about the security situation along the border.

In conclusion, Lt Governor Sinha is leading a multi-pronged approach to address the issues of development and security in the Jammu Division. He is targeting drug trafficking, promoting infrastructure development, and encouraging public engagement while maintaining a strong stance against terrorism.