en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Lt Governor Sinha Addresses Development and Security in Jammu Division

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Lt Governor Sinha Addresses Development and Security in Jammu Division

In a bid to address issues critical to development and security, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a meeting with high-ranking officials, Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police in the Jammu Division. The assembly centered around devising a comprehensive strategy to combat drug trafficking, focusing on local drug hot-spots and cross-border smuggling.

Infrastructure and Development Initiatives

Lt Governor Sinha assessed the progress of key infrastructure projects and the efforts made by District Administrations to promote industries. He emphasized the importance of implementing government schemes, the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, and initiatives to bolster tourism. He called upon the district administrations to ensure extensive coverage of schemes in border villages and to connect the youth with self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Engaging the Public and Enhancing Services

Additionally, Sinha directed officials to produce regular outcome reports for various public engagement programs, including Block Diwas and Thana Diwas. He underscored the necessity of addressing public grievances promptly and improving service delivery. Among the attendees were key figures such as Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department; R R Swain, DGP; and other high-ranking officers, Administrative Secretaries, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, and SSPs.

War on Terrorism and Drugs

Sinha reiterated the administration’s determination to eradicate terrorism, stating that terrorism is breathing its last breath. He promised a secure environment for the citizens and assured necessary support for self-employment to the 5163 youth registered by the Relief & Rehabilitation Department. Sinha also urged citizens to assist the civil administration and the police in their intensified crackdown on the drug supply chain.

Simultaneously, Nitin Agrawal, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops guarding the border with Pakistan on the Jammu frontier. He also briefed Lt Governor Sinha about the security situation along the border.

In conclusion, Lt Governor Sinha is leading a multi-pronged approach to address the issues of development and security in the Jammu Division. He is targeting drug trafficking, promoting infrastructure development, and encouraging public engagement while maintaining a strong stance against terrorism.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 mins ago
A Glimpse into Global Real Estate: From Canada's Million-Dollar Bungalow to India's Growth Potential
Real estate markets across the globe, from Fairfield County’s Gold Coast to Vietnam and India, are witnessing significant changes as they adapt to new realities. In Canada, a two-bedroom bungalow in Etobicoke recently sold for a staggering $1.625 million, highlighting the high demand for quality residences. The property, a 70-year-old home on a 40 by
A Glimpse into Global Real Estate: From Canada's Million-Dollar Bungalow to India's Growth Potential
'Annapoorani' Removed from Netflix Amid Social Media Backlash
12 mins ago
'Annapoorani' Removed from Netflix Amid Social Media Backlash
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling
51 mins ago
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling
SwiftInfer: Colossal-AI Unveils TensorRT-Based Solution for Optimizing Large Language Models
4 mins ago
SwiftInfer: Colossal-AI Unveils TensorRT-Based Solution for Optimizing Large Language Models
Harris County Deputy and Two Others Injured in Tragic Interstate 10 Incident
4 mins ago
Harris County Deputy and Two Others Injured in Tragic Interstate 10 Incident
Vectorworks 2024 Update 3: Boosting Efficiency with Enhanced Features
4 mins ago
Vectorworks 2024 Update 3: Boosting Efficiency with Enhanced Features
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
2 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
3 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
3 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
3 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
3 mins
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
3 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
3 mins
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
3 mins
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
4 mins
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
31 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app