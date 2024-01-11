en English
BNN Newsroom

Love Knows No Age: A Young Psychologist’s Unconventional Romance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
In the heart of Sacramento, California, an unconventional love story unfolded between 26-year-old clinical psychologist, Roxana Eubanks, and her 59-year-old neighbor, Jonathan. Their 33-year age difference may have been a reason for skepticism, but their love overcame societal norms and familial disapproval. This tale, a testament to the age-old adage that love knows no boundaries, started at an apartment complex’s annual party.

The Allure of an Unlikely Romance

At the age of 21, Roxana found herself drawn to Jonathan, then 54. Despite the age gap and the fact that Jonathan’s adult daughters were a decade older than her, the spark between them was undeniable. Their relationship, although met with judgmental eyes and harsh words, blossomed. The daughters, surprisingly, were accepting of Roxana, even going as far as to affectionately refer to her as ‘Mom’. Roxana, in return, calls them her ‘kids’.

A Rocky Road to Acceptance

However, their journey was not without its hurdles. Roxana’s parents vehemently disapproved of the union, to the point of not attending their wedding. Roxana, who was labeled as a ‘gold digger’, faced judgment from others. Yet, the couple’s love remained steadfast. Jonathan’s daughters and grandchildren embraced Roxana with open arms, proving that love can indeed conquer all.

Love Wins

After a whirlwind courtship of two weeks, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Now, they share their unique love story on TikTok, in the hopes of inspiring others who might find themselves in a similar situation. Their plans for the future include expanding their family. Roxana asserts that her love for Jonathan has nothing to do with his wealth or age; she believes he is her soulmate.

Embracing a Healthy Lifestyle

BNN Newsroom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

