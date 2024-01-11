en English
BNN Newsroom

Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event

In a bold demonstration of commitment towards community health, the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) team, the Los Angeles Sparks, have teamed up with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Watts Health Center to provide free mammograms. This initiative stems from a profound understanding of the significance of early detection in the battle against breast cancer.

Sparks Guard Advocates for Breast Cancer Prevention

Sparks guard Jasmine Thomas, whose life has been personally touched by the specter of breast cancer, visited the Watts Health Center to advocate for prevention measures. Thomas, who had her own brush with a non-cancerous breast condition, highlighted the importance of frequent self-exams and mammograms. Her involvement went beyond advocacy, extending to personal interactions with patients and health center staff. This exemplifies the vital role that public figures can play in driving impactful health initiatives.

Mobile Mammograms: Bringing Screenings to the Community

Facilitating these vital screenings was a mobile mammogram vehicle stationed at the Watts Health Center, illustrating the life-saving potential of early diagnosis. The ACS, through this partnership, emphasized the necessity of regular consultations with doctors about mammograms, particularly for women over the age of 40. This forms part of their larger mission to address health equality and combat cancer disparities.

Strengthening Bonds with the Fanbase

This outreach event, while serving to educate and provide medical services also worked to fortify the bond between the Sparks and their fanbase. A testament to this is the response of long-time fan Belinda Myers, who expressed her gratitude for both the health center’s services and the Sparks’ role in promoting health awareness. In this way, the Sparks’ commitment to their community extends beyond the basketball court, underscoring their role as ambassadors of health and wellbeing.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

BNN Newsroom

