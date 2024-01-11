Lord Pickles Calls for Reform in Post-Government Job Vetting System

Lord Pickles, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), has voiced the urgent need for reform in the existing vetting system for post-government jobs. He argued that the current rules fall short of addressing the realities of modern career paths and highlighted the importance of a robust, credible regulatory framework that resonates with the public and safeguards government interests.

Modernizing the Rules

Lord Pickles pointed out that the existing rules, intended to prevent conflicts of interest by prohibiting former ministers from immediately taking on certain private sector jobs, are outdated and inadequate. As an example, he cited the case of Matt Hancock’s unauthorized appearances on reality TV shows ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ and ‘SAS Who Dares Wins’ without Acoba’s consultation. While Hancock was found to have breached these rules, the committee deemed disciplinary action as disproportionate.

Strengthening Consequences

Underlining the necessity for real consequences for rule violations, Lord Pickles welcomed the government’s announcement of a new ethics regime. This regime aims to impose financial sanctions on former ministers who disregard the rules for post-government jobs. The focus of the revised business rules, Lord Pickles emphasized, should not be on trivial matters but on complex cases that have a direct impact on government integrity.

A New Ethics Regime

In a bid to legally bind frontbenchers to the same employment restrictions as civil servants, the government plans to introduce a ‘ministerial deed.’ The intention is to maintain public trust and government integrity by ensuring that rules are not just credible, but also enforceable. Lords leader Lord True confirmed that government reforms, including stricter enforcement and the potential for financial sanctions for rule breaches, are actively in progress.