London’s Mayor Plans to Install Steering Wheels in Driverless DLR Trains

In a bid to make the journey more interactive and engaging for children, London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has unveiled plans to install cardboard steering wheels in the front seats of the city’s driverless Docklands Light Railway (DLR) trains. The innovative idea, initially proposed by Liberal Democrat assembly member Caroline Pidgeon, aims to offer a more realistic ‘driving’ experience to the young passengers who enjoy pretending to be at the helm of these trains.

Enhancing the DLR Experience

The introduction of steering wheels is being considered by Transport for London (TfL) as part of a larger community engagement initiative and a strategy to introduce new DLR trains. This move represents an effort to revitalize public transport and inspire the next generation of commuters to embrace the joy and convenience of train travel.

Trial Phase and Updated Fleet

In January 2024, TfL plans to test ‘driving the train’ vinyl stickers on 10 trains. The success of this pilot phase will be closely monitored, and the results will influence the final decision on whether to implement the steering wheels across the fleet. This initiative aligns with TfL’s ongoing mission to provide a more user-friendly and enjoyable public transport experience.

In addition to the steering wheel concept, TfL is also in the process of updating the DLR fleet. Over the next two years, 54 new trains are expected to join the service, replacing 33 of the oldest trains, some of which have been in operation for over 30 years. The first of these new trains is set to enter service this year, and the full rollout is expected to be completed by 2026.