en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

London’s Mayor Plans to Install Steering Wheels in Driverless DLR Trains

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
London’s Mayor Plans to Install Steering Wheels in Driverless DLR Trains

In a bid to make the journey more interactive and engaging for children, London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has unveiled plans to install cardboard steering wheels in the front seats of the city’s driverless Docklands Light Railway (DLR) trains. The innovative idea, initially proposed by Liberal Democrat assembly member Caroline Pidgeon, aims to offer a more realistic ‘driving’ experience to the young passengers who enjoy pretending to be at the helm of these trains.

Enhancing the DLR Experience

The introduction of steering wheels is being considered by Transport for London (TfL) as part of a larger community engagement initiative and a strategy to introduce new DLR trains. This move represents an effort to revitalize public transport and inspire the next generation of commuters to embrace the joy and convenience of train travel.

Trial Phase and Updated Fleet

In January 2024, TfL plans to test ‘driving the train’ vinyl stickers on 10 trains. The success of this pilot phase will be closely monitored, and the results will influence the final decision on whether to implement the steering wheels across the fleet. This initiative aligns with TfL’s ongoing mission to provide a more user-friendly and enjoyable public transport experience.

In addition to the steering wheel concept, TfL is also in the process of updating the DLR fleet. Over the next two years, 54 new trains are expected to join the service, replacing 33 of the oldest trains, some of which have been in operation for over 30 years. The first of these new trains is set to enter service this year, and the full rollout is expected to be completed by 2026.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
6 mins ago
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
The United Kingdom’s Blue Badge scheme is a valuable lifeline for those grappling with mobility challenges or health conditions. It offers the benefit of parking nearer to their destinations, a convenience that extends to shopping centers, supermarkets, and other public places. Although traditionally catering to individuals with physical disabilities, the scheme has broadened its reach
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
Electric Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire in Southwest London: No Injuries Reported
1 hour ago
Electric Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire in Southwest London: No Injuries Reported
Transnet Admits to Ongoing Congestion Issues at Durban Port
1 hour ago
Transnet Admits to Ongoing Congestion Issues at Durban Port
Highway Safety Signs: A Dash of Humor to Drive Safe
23 mins ago
Highway Safety Signs: A Dash of Humor to Drive Safe
GPRTU Halts 60% Fare Increase Amid Emissions Levy Bill Concerns
46 mins ago
GPRTU Halts 60% Fare Increase Amid Emissions Levy Bill Concerns
Electric Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire in Southwest London: No Injuries Reported
1 hour ago
Electric Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire in Southwest London: No Injuries Reported
Latest Headlines
World News
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
4 mins
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit
6 mins
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
6 mins
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament
6 mins
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety
6 mins
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety
Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies
8 mins
Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
8 mins
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
8 mins
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
9 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
24 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app